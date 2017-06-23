SEGMENT: Church to host services to honor military veterans Sunday

SEGMENT: Church to host services to honor military veterans Sund - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) -

Solid Rock Church in Midland will honor military veterans with a Fourth of July service Sunday, June 25.

Pastor Brad Jackson explains that “Our Fathers, Our Flag, and Our Faith” will include patriotic songs, a Patrick Henry presentation, and more. 
Service times are  9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. 

Solid Rock Church is located at 6959 Warm Springs Rd. Midland GA 31820.

