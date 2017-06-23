Larry K. Florence Youth Basketball Camp to begin Monday

The Larry K. Florence Youth Basketball Camp is June 26-28 and trains participants on different techniques to improve their skills in basketball.

The three-day camp is open to youth ages 5-16 and teaches practices in ball handling, footwork, dribbling, defense, lay ups, and more. This year, Larry Florence will select participants from the camp for his first traveling team.

The camp is located at the Central Baptist Church Gymnasium in Phenix City, AL and is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to enroll is $50, and sponsorships and donations are still being accepted.

For more information on the Larry K. Florence Youth Basketball Camp, call 334-540-0641.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.