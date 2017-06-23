Eufaula police investigating armed robbery on W. Union St.

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Thursday around 9 p.m.

According to police, three men approached two people in the yard of the home on West Union St. and demanded their wallets.

An altercation ensued and one victim was struck in the head by an unknown object while the other victim received a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The offenders reportedly ran north toward Barbour Street. They also took the victim's wallets.

Eufaula Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victims to Medical Center Barbour for treatment. Both victims are in stable condition.

Another gunshot went into the side of an occupied neighboring residence. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

