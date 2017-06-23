CPD investigating armed robbery at Comfort Inn

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in Columbus.

According to a police report, the Comfort Inn on Macon Road was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, June 23 around 4 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident contact CPD at 706-653-3100.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.