Former Gov. Robert Bentley back at work as dermatologist

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVM) – Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.

Dr. Bentley was spotted by a patient at a dermatologist office in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Dermatology Care of Alabama confirmed that Bentley is currently the only dermatologist on staff.

“It’s not every day that you go to a dermatologist for the first time and when the doctor walks in, it’s the former governor of Alabama,” the patient posted on Facebook.

Bentley resigned as governor in April 2017 after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges, failing to file a major contribution report and knowingly converting campaign contributions for personal use.

As part of the plea agreement, he must do at least 100 hours of community service as a physician.

