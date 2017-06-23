Former Gov. Robert Bentley back at work as dermatologist

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in Columbus.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Union St. around 9 p.m.More >>
Residents, officials and community members voicing their concerns from across the area to Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson during the 26th annual “Lets Talk with the Mayor" open discussion on South Methodist Church.More >>
County music superstar Garth Brooks will headline the first-ever concert in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
