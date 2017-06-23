Auburn police arrest 3 suspects for bringing stolen property into Alabama

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On Thursday, Auburn police arrested 3 suspects on warrants charging them each with bringing stolen property into the State of Alabama.

Police say 29-year-old Heidi Carter, 42-year-old Wendy Holloway, 28-year-old Jacob Slaton are all from LaGrange.

At about 4:20 p.m. an APD officer on routine patrol in the area of Bent Creek Road observed a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a convenience store.

The officer initiated an investigation and quickly discovered that the vehicle, a 1995 Chevrolet panel van, was reported stolen by the LaGrange, Georgia Police Department.

Officers immediately contacted and detained Holloway, who was occupying the van. Carter and Slaton were contacted moments later when they returned to the vehicle.

Further investigation into the incident by Auburn police revealed that the van had been stolen earlier in the day from a business in LaGrange.

Arrest warrants were obtained charging all three suspects who were transported to the Lee County Jail and each remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

