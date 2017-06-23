Columbus man charged with child molestation remains in jail - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man charged with child molestation remains in jail

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man remains in the Muscogee County jail, charged with child molestation. 

Anthony Cruz went before a Recorder's Court judge Friday morning, who bound his case over to Superior Court.

That means Cruz will likely go to trial.

He faces two other charges of making unlawful 911 calls and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cruz was granted bonds totaling almost $11,000.

