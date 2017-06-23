Columbus man charged with child molestation remains in jail

A 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbus back in February is still missing today. Julianna Crump was in the Muscogee County area February 26.More >>
Randolph County Narcotics Unit confirms that they arrested Timothy Harmon, Jessica Jones, Clifton Miller, and Kelly Miller for a drug bust that occurred on Thursday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in Columbus.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Union St. around 9 p.m.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
