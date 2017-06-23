High speed chase leads to drug bust in Randolph County, 4 arrests

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Randolph County Narcotics Unit confirms that they arrested Timothy Harmon, Jessica Jones, Clifton Miller, and Kelly Miller for a drug bust that occurred on Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Harmon is being charged with UPCS (Meth), Possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Twenty-six-year-old Jones, 42-year-old Clifton Miller, and 34-year-old Kelly Miller are also all being charged with UPCS (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Harmon is a big time drug dealer in the area who they have been trying to arrest for a while now.

Informants tipped off police where they then located Harmon's car.

After a high-speed police chase, Randolph County officers followed a blue PT cruiser into the woods, where Harmon threw a gun out of his vehicle and took off on foot through the woodland area.

Officers eventually apprehended him.

During the bust, officers found 3 to 4 grams of meth, money which the belief was received from dealing drugs along with other paraphernalia and weapons.

The car was seized along with the methamphetamine and will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further testing.

The suspects are currently in Randolph County Jail.

