High speed chase leads to drug bust in Randolph County, 4 arrests

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Randolph County Narcotics Unit confirms that they arrested Timothy Harmon, Jessica Jones, Clifton Miller, and Kelly Miller for a drug bust that occurred on Thursday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in Columbus.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Union St. around 9 p.m.More >>
Residents, officials and community members voicing their concerns from across the area to Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson during the 26th annual “Lets Talk with the Mayor" open discussion on South Methodist Church.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
