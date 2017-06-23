Urban League of Greater Columbus holds employment and job readiness training program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Urban League's Summer Youth Employment and Job Readiness Training Program was held Friday.

The six-week program in its fourth year not only trains local young people but places them into jobs with companies.

Students have been in workshops learning about such things as business etiquette, customer service, and financial management.

Susan Cooper the executive director of the Urban League says the program is a great benefit to young people in the area.

“This program is designed to take our youth off the street for the Summer. Giving them something positive and constructive to do. It's also designed to make them more responsible," says Cooper.

More than 55 students participated in the program this time around.

