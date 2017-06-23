Parents desperately search for missing Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbus back in February is still missing today.

Julianna Crump was in the Muscogee County area February 26.

The father of Julianna crumb it has been almost four months since he last spoken with his daughter.

He tells me that Crump was sent to Columbus because she was facing some challenges in life and was getting help.



Crump's father says she has no family or friends in the area and that is why are they are concerned.



When News Leader 9 spoke with the father of the missing teen over the phone, he was very emotional and asks that if his daughter is listening to please come home.

Crump's father says she does have social media and there was activity on them when she went missing but as of recently, there have been no posts on her accounts.

The parents of Crump along with police are asking anyone that has seen Julianna Crump to please contact Columbus police or your local law enforcement.

