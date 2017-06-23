Phenix City Utilities Director defends contamination allegations, 'The water is clean'

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
A 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbus back in February is still missing today. Julianna Crump was in the Muscogee County area February 26.
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.
A single car accident has happened between the Williams Road and Smith Exits on I-185 SB Traffic is backed up to the Smith Road exit.
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Andrew Bazemore. His family states that Andrew has memory problems.
The Director of Phenix City Utilities is firing back at reports that the local Waste Water Treatment Plant is dumping harmful chemicals and waste into the Chattahoochee River.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.
