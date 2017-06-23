Local American hero to be honored in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - An American hero that served the country for three decades is being honored Saturday.

Thirty years of fighting fires, saving lives and teaching the next generation of firemen.

Bruce Zamelsky is known in LaGrange as an American hero and a recent health diagnosis has the community rallying around him.

He was a firefighter during 9/11 and saved lives as a paramedic during his career.

“I was a volunteer firefighter since 1972 and also on the ambulance," says Zamelsky.

He namelessly is an American hero that spent 30 years of his life battling fires and saving lives around the country.

“Started out in New Jersey, went to Florida, here, then New York,” he says.

During his time as a firefighter and paramedic, Zamelsky has seen everything from 9/11 to house fires and even spending years teaching firemen in 38 different states.

"That was a high point in my career,” he says.

A recent discovery during a surgery has changed doctor’s outlook on Zamelsky's health but hasn’t broken his spirit.

“A few months ago I found out I had cancer and by the time they found it, it was already staged four," Zamelsky tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

Zamelsky was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a very rare and aggressive type of cancer.

“My cancer… they don’t know. They don’t know what causes it where it comes from, it is what it is there’s nothing I can do about it I’ve done about everything I’ve wanted to do," he says.

A benefit ride will be held Saturday, June 24 to honor Zamelsky’s service and to help him and other’s who suffer from this rare form of cancer.

“It’s gonna help me with my expensive and treatments and we can send some to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation,” says Zamelsky.

The benefit ride starts at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 24th. It will start at Elk's Lodge in LaGrange.

