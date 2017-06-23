Local man shot 3 times on vacation in Turks and Caicos

(WTVM) - An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.

Family members say Kevin Newman was with his wife and son in Turks and Caicos when he was robbed at gunpoint and shot three times.

We're told he's in a medically induced coma, for now, and has already had one surgery this morning.

One of the bullets hit the main artery to his heart.

Relatives of Newman, who lives in Smiths Station say he needs a medical flight back to the U.S, at a cost of $15,000.

They've already raised more than that in just the last four hours through go-fund-me.

Family says Newman is being flown into Fort Lauderdale tonight.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.