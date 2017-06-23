Single car accident on I-185 NB between Williams, Smith Road exits

Single car accident on I-185 NB between Williams, Smith Road exi - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A single car accident has happened between the Williams Road and Smith Exits on I-185 Southbound.

Traffic is backed up to the Smith Road exit.

The cause of the accident is from one car hitting a guardrail.

The accident has left one person injured. 

Currently, one lane is open. 

Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid traffic.

