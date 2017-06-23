Columbus police search for 70-year-old missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Andrew Bazemore.

His family states that Andrew has memory problems.

Bazemore was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt with 'Made in America' on the front, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Andrew Bazemore no longer has a beard and mustache.

If you have any information as to Andrew Bazemore’s whereabouts please call the Columbus Police Department 911 Center, or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.

