Update: Columbus police locate 70-year-old missing man

A single car accident has happened between the Williams Road and Smith Exits on I-185 SB Traffic is backed up to the Smith Road exit.More >>
A single car accident has happened between the Williams Road and Smith Exits on I-185 SB Traffic is backed up to the Smith Road exit.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located a 70-year-old man that was reported missing Friday evening.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located a 70-year-old man that was reported missing Friday evening.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
Randolph County Narcotics Unit confirms that they arrested Timothy Harmon, Jessica Jones, Clifton Miller, and Kelly Miller for a drug bust that occurred on Thursday.More >>
Randolph County Narcotics Unit confirms that they arrested Timothy Harmon, Jessica Jones, Clifton Miller, and Kelly Miller for a drug bust that occurred on Thursday.More >>
The Director of Phenix City Utilities is firing back at reports that the local Waste Water Treatment Plant is dumping harmful chemicals and waste into the Chattahoochee River.More >>
The Director of Phenix City Utilities is firing back at reports that the local Waste Water Treatment Plant is dumping harmful chemicals and waste into the Chattahoochee River.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>