Update: Columbus police locate 70-year-old missing man

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has located a 70-year-old man that was reported missing Friday evening.

According to CPD Andrew Bazemore was located and is safe. 

No other details are available. 

