Eufaula Playground of Dreams holds grand opening

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Playground of Dreams in Eufaula Alabama is now open for plenty of kids in East Alabama.

City officials had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the playground's recent revitalization.

Children gathered around the playground located in Oak Creek Park to test out the new equipment.

For nearly five years, members of local civic group Leadership, as well as individuals from the community and city staff, have worked to raise money and provide upgrades and revitalization to the playground.

Funding for the $150,000 renovation came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant the city received in 2015 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Officials say your kids will get a good workout at the playground.

Keef APettis, the Parks and Recreation Director says, "A lot of the equipment we tried to pick different challenges. Such as climbing, spinning, balance. You know things that will make people work."

The playground features modernized playground equipment mixed with refurbished elements of the original playground.

