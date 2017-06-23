New home dedicated to army veteran in West Point

News Leader 9 has confirmed that two people have died as a result of an overnight crash at the intersection of 6th Avenue, and 9th Street in Columbus.More >>
News Leader 9 is on the scene of a multiple car accident on 6th Avenue and 9th Street. Coroner Freeman Worley is at the scene.More >>
The Director of Phenix City Utilities is firing back at reports that the local Waste Water Treatment Plant is dumping harmful chemicals and waste into the Chattahoochee River.More >>
An american hero that served the country for three decades is being honored tomorrow. He was a firefighter during nine-eleven and saved lives as a paramedic during his career.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located a 70-year-old man that was reported missing Friday evening.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
