New home dedicated to army veteran in West Point

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - A son was granted his ultimate wish Friday of giving his mom a new home.

Army veteran Carla Ross has been taking care of her son K'hairi Ross, who battles with sickle cell anemia, for the past few years, forcing her to quit her full-time job.

Thanks to the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project among friends and family the new home dedication took place in West Point.

"Very appreciated! I am so thankful cause I didn't believe it was actually going to happen and if you knew my story behind all this, this is a very thankful moment and we are very excited and we are just happy," says Carla Ross.

The new home is completely finished on the outside but a few details need to be taken care of on the inside of the home.

