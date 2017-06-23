Local restaurant hosts Columbus Lions watch party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's playoff time for the Columbus Lions and many folks in the Fountain City gathered Friday to watch the Lions take the field.

A group of folks got together at Sapo's Mexican Cocina & Bar for a watch party as the Lions take on the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks all the way in Pennsylvania for the National Arena League semifinals.

Hailey Dukes, Media Relations Director for Columbus Lions says, "It's so great. We have some of the best fans I would say in all of the arena football. Our guys support everybody."

There were plenty of food and drinks, along with a raffle including two autographed pictures.

The group even sent a video to the team during halftime hoping to show the team that they have support here at home.

"My favorite part is when I go to the games is to wait until they get close," says fans.

The Columbus Lions took home the win against the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks 52 to 50.

