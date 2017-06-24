UPDATE: 2 dead following overnight crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has confirmed that two people have died as a result of an overnight crash at the intersection of 6th Ave, and 9th St. in Columbus.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the driver and Passenger of the Ford Fusion involved in the accident died.

The Driver, Quinton Dale Moss of Phenix City, Alabama was pronounced dead at 11:23 last night on the scene.

Anthony Bonard Tallis Fort of Pittsview, Alabama was the passenger, he died at the hospital at 11:36

