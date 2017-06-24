Update: Coroner confirms 2 dead following overnight crash on 6th Avenue, 9th Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has confirmed that two people have died as a result of a crash Friday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 9th Street in Columbus.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion involved in the accident died.

The Driver, Quinton Dale Moss of Phenix City, Alabama was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Friday night on the scene.

The passenger, Anthony Bonard Tallis Fort of Pittsview, Alabama died at the hospital at 11:36 p.m.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more updates.

