Gala held to fund Georgia Special Olympics

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A red carpet was rolled out Friday night for people in Columbus with special needs.

Attendees danced to raise funds for the Georgia Special Olympic Games coming in July and August.

The fundraising gala aimed to give those with disabilities a chance to attend prom.

Once there, they got to walk down a red carpet as the event started and were given awards by the end of the night.

Shajra Thrasher, the coordinator for the Columbus Special Olympics spoke to News Leader 9 about how the gala would later benefit local athletes on their way to the Special Olympics.

"One it brings awareness to our program, our therapeutic recreation program as well as special Olympics. So many of our athletes could not participate in any type of recreation games if it wasn't for special Olympics, so its just a night to bring awareness to special Olympics and all that we offer," says Thrasher.

Several contestants who competed in the Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Pageant that was held here in Columbus last weekend were also at the gala to show their support of the Special Olympics.

