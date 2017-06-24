Fort Benning hosts annual Independence Day Celebration

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Independence Day is early on Fort Benning's Main Post for the two-day Independence Day Celebration.

Starting today from 3-11:30 p.m., Fort Benning is welcoming hundreds for its annual Independence Day Celebration with games, entertainment, free kid's activities, military demonstrations, and performances.

This year's celebration is kicked off with a two-day carnival at Gardner Field where families can find 20 rides for all ages.

Also this year, Kristin Bush with the platinum-selling country music duo Sugarland will perform along with a patriotic medley performed by the MCoE Band.

The admission is free for these performances and concerts, kids' activities and fireworks.

Aside from concerts and carnival activities is the biggest event of the night, Chattahoochee Valley's biggest fireworks show.

In the event of bad weather, only the fireworks show will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 25.

To top all the fun off, a car will be given away for free to an active duty service member or the spouse of an active duty service member.

Guests without military ID will access the post at the I-185 gate with no problem.

Everyone in the vehicle 16 or older must have a state or federal-issued photo ID.

For more information on Fort Benning's annual Independence Day Celebration, click here.

