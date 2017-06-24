Atlanta Falcons hold Youth Football Coaching Clinic in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Coaches and team leaders for the Atlanta Falcons spent time in the Chattahoochee Valley this morning hosting a workshop to help coaches Rise Up to the next level for their athletes.

Caches learned how to properly teach football fundamentals, improve practice organization throughout the season and be exposed to new offensive and defensive schemes.

One former Falcon was at the clinic speaking with coaches.

The Falcons want to promote football participation. Football, we believe, is the ultimate team game. To get kids participating early, they will learn things that they can't learn in any other sport," says Former Falcon, Buddy Curry.

Columbus is the second stop on the state wide tour.

The next clinic is in Atlanta on July 15.

