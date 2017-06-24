Real Dads Read of Columbus visits Barnes and Noble Book Fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Real Dads Read of Columbus made a stop in Barnes and Noble today to visit their book fair and to sit down with their kids for a reading session.

The kids at the book fair were able to pick out select books they wanted the dads to read.

There was also someone on site making balloon animals for the children to enjoy.

Real Dads Read say their goal is to encourage dads in the community to read to their children while also building a bond with their children.

Organizer, Randalette Williams says, "Reals dad read is to engage and to and encourage fathers and again male mentors to participate in reading with their children on the regular basis. We know that in doing so, it encourages our children and gives them stability to have their father figure in their lives and to create a stronger bond between the father and the child and the male mentor and the child which we need more of."

All proceeds go back to the Real Dads Read of Columbus to purchase more books and items to go into barber shops and salons within the community.

