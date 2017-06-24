Columbus firefighters hosts annual Firefighter MDA 5K to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chances of rainy weather in Columbus did not stop local first responders from lacing up on Saturday morning to raise money for a good cause - the Fountain City's Firefighter MDA 5K.

Columbus' firefighters suited up for a different kind of challenge - raising money and awareness to battle muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases.

A yearly event, these first responders team up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and across the country, fire departments have added MDA in its cause since 1954.

Lisa Kirksey, a representative for MDA says, "The partnership between Muscular Dystrophy Association and fire departments is actually the longest-standing partnership we have at MDA. It's a partnership we appreciate so very much."

While some pros geared up for the full 5K run, others wanting to test their endurance and show their solidarity with MD patients and their families.

"It means a great deal. You have kids out here that are born with different muscle disabilities. I think it's a wonderful thing that the firefighters of Columbus are doing for them," says runner, Malinda Bair.

All of the Saturday's proceeds, go to fund more research and new advances in MDA care centers by stuffing one particular piece of gear.

"We collect the money, fill the boot for MDA, so we play a big part of it," says Columbus Firefighter, Joey Henderson.

With more support from the army community, MDA can count on the Fountain City to spread even more awareness and information about helping MD patients.

Kirksey says, "We're just so very thankful for the dollars y'all are raising. Like I said, it's helping people right in this community, through treatments for them, services for them. We just wouldn't be able to provide as many services as we do without the partnership of the Columbus Fire Department."

In 2016 alone, firefighters nationwide who partnered with MDA raised over 24 million dollars for research and funding care centers.

