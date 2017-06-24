Columbus firefighters hosts annual Firefighter MDA 5K to raise awareness

Real Dads Read of Columbus made a stop in Barnes and Noble today to visit their book fair and to sit down with their kids for a reading session.More >>
Coaches and team leaders for the Atlanta Falcons spent time in the Chattahoochee Valley this morning hosting a workshop to help coaches Rise Up to the next level for their athletes.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that two people have died as a result of an overnight crash at the intersection of 6th Avenue, and 9th Street in Columbus.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
At first she thought maybe the ranch dressing made the salad taste funny. It wasn't the ranch dressing.More >>
