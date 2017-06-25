Police investigate Midtown Columbus shooting near gas station, club

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened in Midtown Columbus early Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the shooting happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m. outside a Chevron gas station and the outside of Club Fetish at the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Armour Road.

We do not know the extent of the person or persons injuries who was shot or if anyone has been arrested as details are limited at this time.

