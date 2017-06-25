2 found dead Saturday in Auburn home identified

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have identified the two people found dead inside a home Saturday and are now investigating the case as a homicide.

According to Auburn police, they were responding to a welfare check at a home in the 700 block of Hunters Court, off Richland Road.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of 40-year-old Daniel Gray and 38-year-old Kimmerly Gray. They were pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two people knew each other, a domestic incident took place, and the male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both bodies will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.