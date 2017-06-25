Son of AL man robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos speaks about horrifying ordeal

The Newman family was vacationing in Turks and Caicos when Kevin Newman was robbed and shot. (Source: Google Maps)

(WTVM) – A Smiths Station, Alabama man is continuing to recover in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hospital after family members say he was shot while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Family members say Kevin Newman was found shot near the resort he was staying at early Friday morning.

After receiving local emergency medical care in Turks and Caicos, Kevin is now making significant progress in his recovery.

We sat down exclusively with Kevin’s son, Gavin, who was vacationing with his father and his stepmom, Tiffany when the shooting happened.

Gavin, now back home in Smiths Station, continues to hope for positive updates along with so many others in the community on his father's condition.

“Our main priority and our main concern is to make sure his health is top, and that he is getting the right care he needs. Getting it right then and there. We aren't really worried about getting him to Atlanta right now. That’s a big reason why I flew back home instead of going to Fort Lauderdale with him. Because me personally I just can stand to see him like that cause that’s my dad. I mean you know my dad is my best friend,” said Gavin Newman, son of Kevin Newman.

We have learned from the Newman family that Kevin has been weaned out of his medically induced coma.

Gavin also says he and his family are incredibly appreciative by all of the love and support the community is continuing to offer during this difficult time.

