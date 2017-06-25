Columbus police investigate shooting at Wilson Homes Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Wilson Homes Apartments on 8th Avenue.

According to a police report, officers were called to the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center in reference to a shooting.

At the hospital, police discovered a female shooting victim, she is listed in unsatisfactory condition. There is no word on who the suspect is at the moment.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

