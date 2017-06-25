WWE Live featuring John Cena coming to Columbus July 17

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex.More >>
A Smiths Station, Alabama man is continuing to recover in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hospital after family members say he was shot while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.More >>
Auburn police have identified the two people found dead inside a home Saturday and are now investigating the case as a homicide.More >>
The competition is heating up in Auburn, as pro and amateur tennis players across the nation prepare for an USTA circus tournament happening all throughout this week.More >>
The biggest names in professional wrestling are returning to the Fountain City in July.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
