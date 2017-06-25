WWE Live featuring John Cena coming to Columbus July 17

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The biggest names in professional wrestling are returning to the Fountain City in July.

On Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. WWE Live’s Summerslam Heatwave Tour comes to the Columbus Civic Center.

Here is the lineup for the live event (acts may be added or remove):

John Cena

AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler

Charlotte Flair

The Usos

The New Day

Becky Lynch

Baron Corbin

American Alpha

Tickets cost as low as $15. Click here to buy your tickets or call the Civic Center Box Office at 706-653-4482.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.