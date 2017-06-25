WWE Live featuring John Cena coming to Columbus July 17 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WWE Live featuring John Cena coming to Columbus July 17

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Civic Center) (Source: Columbus Civic Center)
WWE Superstar John Cena. (Source: Columbus Civic Center) WWE Superstar John Cena. (Source: Columbus Civic Center)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The biggest names in professional wrestling are returning to the Fountain City in July.

On Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. WWE Live’s Summerslam Heatwave Tour comes to the Columbus Civic Center.

Here is the lineup for the live event (acts may be added or remove):

  • John Cena
  • AJ Styles
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Charlotte Flair
  • The Usos
  • The New Day
  • Becky Lynch
  • Baron Corbin
  • American Alpha

Tickets cost as low as $15. Click here to buy your tickets or call the Civic Center Box Office at 706-653-4482.

