District 8 Tournament continues

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Here are the results from the District 8 Little League Tournament held at Britt David Park.

GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Britt David Park

MAJOR BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Peach 7 vs. Northern 1

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Harris County 1 vs. American 11

Game 3: Peach 11 vs. Pioneer 4

Monday, June 26

Game 4: Northern vs. Harris County (loser eliminated), 5:30 pm

Game 5: American vs. Peach (winner to finals), 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: W4 vs. Pioneer (loser eliminated), 6 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 7: L5 vs. W6 (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm

Thursday, June 29

Game 8: W5 vs. W7 (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm

11's BASEBALL

Sunday, June 25

Game 1: Harris County 2 vs. Northern 16

Game 2: Peach 14 vs. American 7

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern vs. Peach (winner to finals), 5:30 pm

Game 4: Harris County vs. American (loser eliminated), 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: L3 vs. W4 (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm

Thursday, June 29

Game 6: W3 vs. W5 (Championship), 6 pm

Friday, June 30

Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm

9-10 BASEBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: American 7 vs. Harris County 8

Game 2: Northern 18 vs. Pioneer 4

Sunday, June 25

Game 3: Harris County 3 vs. Northern 7 (Northern to finals)

Game 4: American 11 vs. Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)

Monday, June 26

Game 5: Harris County vs. American (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 6: Northern vs. W5 (Championship), 5:30 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 7: If Needed, 7:30 pm

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Pioneer 5 vs. Northern 8

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 13 vs. Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Pioneer vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: W2 vs. W3 (Championship), 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: If Needed, 7:30 pm

MAJOR SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: Pioneer 4 vs. Northern 1

Saturday, June 24

Game 2: Pioneer 9 vs. Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: Northern vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Pioneer vs. W3 (Championship), 6 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: If Needed, 6 pm

9-10 SOFTBALL

Friday, June 23

Game 1: American 4 vs. Northern 17

Sunday, June 25

Game 2: Northern 14 vs. Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)

Monday, June 26

Game 3: American vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 5:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Game 4: Northern vs. W3 (Championship), 5:30 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Game 5: If Needed, 5:30 pm

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:41 PM EDT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:56 PM EDT
    (Source: WTVM File)

    The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.

    The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:54 PM EDT
    You can start the countdown clock. The Barbasol Championship is now less than one month away.  The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National Course in Opelika isn't exactly tournament ready just yet with plenty of work remaining to be done to get things ready. But Wednesday's long soaking rains had tournament director Jonathan Romeo thrilled with the way the course is shaping up.  "We've been fortunate with the weather we've had over the past few weeks
    You can start the countdown clock. The Barbasol Championship is now less than one month away.  The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National Course in Opelika isn't exactly tournament ready just yet with plenty of work remaining to be done to get things ready. But Wednesday's long soaking rains had tournament director Jonathan Romeo thrilled with the way the course is shaping up.  "We've been fortunate with the weather we've had over the past few weeks
