District 8 Tournament continues

You can start the countdown clock. The Barbasol Championship is now less than one month away. The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National Course in Opelika isn't exactly tournament ready just yet with plenty of work remaining to be done to get things ready. But Wednesday’s long soaking rains had tournament director Jonathan Romeo thrilled with the way the course is shaping up. “We’ve been fortunate with the weather we've had over the past few weeks...

