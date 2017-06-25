District 8 Tournament continues

Here are the results from the District 8 Little League Tournament held at Britt David Park.
GEORGIA DISTRICT 8 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
at Britt David Park
MAJOR BASEBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Peach 7 vs. Northern 1
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: Harris County 1 vs. American 11
Game 3: Peach 11 vs. Pioneer 4
Monday, June 26
Game 4: Northern vs. Harris County (loser eliminated), 5:30 pm
Game 5: American vs. Peach (winner to finals), 7:30 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Game 6: W4 vs. Pioneer (loser eliminated), 6 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 7: L5 vs. W6 (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm
Thursday, June 29
Game 8: W5 vs. W7 (Championship), 6 pm
Friday, June 30
Game 9: If Needed, 6 pm
11's BASEBALL
Sunday, June 25
Game 1: Harris County 2 vs. Northern 16
Game 2: Peach 14 vs. American 7
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Northern vs. Peach (winner to finals), 5:30 pm
Game 4: Harris County vs. American (loser eliminated), 7:30 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 5: L3 vs. W4 (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm
Thursday, June 29
Game 6: W3 vs. W5 (Championship), 6 pm
Friday, June 30
Game 7: If Needed, 6 pm
9-10 BASEBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: American 7 vs. Harris County 8
Game 2: Northern 18 vs. Pioneer 4
Sunday, June 25
Game 3: Harris County 3 vs. Northern 7 (Northern to finals)
Game 4: American 11 vs. Pioneer 6 (Pioneer eliminated)
Monday, June 26
Game 5: Harris County vs. American (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 7:30 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Game 6: Northern vs. W5 (Championship), 5:30 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 7: If Needed, 7:30 pm
SENIOR SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Pioneer 5 vs. Northern 8
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: Northern 13 vs. Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Pioneer vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 7:30 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: W2 vs. W3 (Championship), 7:30 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 5: If Needed, 7:30 pm
MAJOR SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: Pioneer 4 vs. Northern 1
Saturday, June 24
Game 2: Pioneer 9 vs. Harris County 0 (Pioneer to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: Northern vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 6 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: Pioneer vs. W3 (Championship), 6 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 5: If Needed, 6 pm
9-10 SOFTBALL
Friday, June 23
Game 1: American 4 vs. Northern 17
Sunday, June 25
Game 2: Northern 14 vs. Harris County 2 (Northern to finals)
Monday, June 26
Game 3: American vs. Harris County (winner to finals/loser eliminated), 5:30 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Game 4: Northern vs. W3 (Championship), 5:30 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Game 5: If Needed, 5:30 pm
