Storm Team 9: Welcomed changes in the forecast this week. Details in the app HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The drier air moved in last night and will settle in over the Chattahoochee Valley for the next three days. The dewpoints will hang out in the "pleasant" category which is a big change from last week. Over the coming days you won't see much in the way cloud cover with rain staying out of the forecast, too.

On Thursday the rain chances will return with a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms taking us into next week. The highest rain chance will be Friday and Saturday with a bit more clouds expected on those days, too. Highs will also return to near 90 for the weekend and next week.

You can also stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.