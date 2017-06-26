Troup County deputies investigate Dudley Outdoors robbery

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup County investigators are looking for a man that is being accused of robbing a LaGrange business in broad daylight.

Investigators say a man snatched some cash from the register at Dudley Outdoors on the 2400 block of W Point Road in LaGrange when an employee stepped outside.

You can see the gold or silver colored Dodge Stratus getaway car and pictures of the accused man.

If you have any information you are asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

