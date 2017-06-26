St. Francis Hospital acquires new technology to benefit breast cancer patients

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis has acquired two new surgical technologies that will benefit breast cancer patients.

The SPY Elite® Intraoperative Perfusion Assessment System will be used in the operating room by breast surgeons and plastic surgeons as well as by colorectal surgeons.

The hospital has also acquired The Faxitron BioVision Breast Specimen X-ray System which can provide immediate verification of excised breast tissue margins.

St. Francis is the first hospital in the Chattahoochee Valley to acquire this newest technology. The new equipment is part of a multi-million capital investment being made at St. Francis this year, according to David Koontz, Chief Executive Officer.

The SPY Elite® system is the first and most advanced fluorescence imaging system that enables surgeons performing open procedures, such as breast and other reconstructive procedures as well as gastrointestinal surgery to visualize microvascular blood flow and in tissues during surgery.

The BioVision technology helps surgeons removing potentially cancerous tissue to more clearly identify microscopic calcifications, securing clear margins while sparing as much skin and tissue as possible. This helps with reconstructive procedures.

Because of the more accurate, data-driven process, which allows surgeons to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy tissue, real-time decisions can be made in the middle of surgery that decreases the chance of necrosis (tissue that dies from lack of blood flow) post-operatively, eliminating the need for future corrective surgery.

This new technology helps removes the subjective processes previously required, ensuring greater accuracy and better outcomes.

The SPY Elite technology will also be used in colorectal surgeries as it can assist in preventing major postoperative complications following colorectal surgery which can include anastomotic leakage.

The Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Center for Breast Health at St. Francis is the premier facility in the region dedicated to improving women’s health.

Not only was St. Francis first in the region, but first in the state of Georgia to offer diagnostic Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI) as well as Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound (AWBUS). The hospital was among the first to provide 3-D mammography (tomosynthesis) and a dedicated Breast MRI.

