Chick-fil-A opening Columbus Park Crossing location

Deputy Stephanie Mouska was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
The human skeletal remains located in a remote wooded area in east Lee County back in September of 2015 have been identified.More >>
St. Francis has acquired two new surgical technologies that will benefit breast cancer patients.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.More >>
A local Walmart Supercenter location says it’s the first in the state to offer its customers new pick-up technology.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
