Chick-fil-A opening Columbus Park Crossing location

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Chick-fil-A announced Monday they will be opening a new restaurant in North Columbus.

According to Arris Realty Partners, Chick-fil-A has acquired the property where Shogun Japanese Steak House is now at 5520 Whittlesey Boulevard.

The Japanese restaurant has been there since 2007 and closed its doors Saturday. Store owner Gene Meszaros says they are consolidating their resources and will keep their Manchester Expressway location open.

Maszaros’ decision could not have come at a better time for Chick-Fil-A.

The company had been searching for a way into Columbus Park for some time and their acquisition of the 1.1-acre Shogun property will provide them with a prime location in the heart of the bustling 400-acre park.

Chick-Fil-A has already applied for the permits to begin construction on a new state of the art facility to replace the existing Shogun building.

Construction on the new Chick-fil-A should start in the next month or two and they are expected to open for business late 2017 or early 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.