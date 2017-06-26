Columbus police searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Jamal Head. Head is wanted for his involvement in a series of armed robberies throughout Columbus and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Head is a black male 5’5’’, weighs 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Head also has the following tattoos: “D4W, Mary” on rose on his right forearm, “Live Free” with gun on his left forearm, “H” on the right tricep, “J” on his left tricep, and Asian symbols, “Monster” symbol, “Alexis” in heart on his neck.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Robbery-Assault Division at 706-653-3400.

