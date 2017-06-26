Columbus Lions prepare for NAL Championship game

(WTVM) – Guess who's back in the championship game of the NAL? The Columbus Lions, that's who.

They overcame a 22-point deficit Friday night and beat the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in Pennsylvania, 52-50.

The Lions will face the Jacksonville Sharks for the title, Monday, July 10 in Jacksonville.

