Columbus Lions prepare for NAL Championship game

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(WTVM) – Guess who's back in the championship game of the NAL? The Columbus Lions, that's who.

They overcame a 22-point deficit Friday night and beat the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in Pennsylvania, 52-50. 

The Lions will face the Jacksonville Sharks for the title, Monday, July 10 in Jacksonville.

