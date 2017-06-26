Officials urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks display,” Commissioner Hudgens said. “Each year in the U.S., around 8,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.”

In 2015, the sale and use of most consumer types of fireworks became legal to use in Georgia.

Last year 158 fireworks related incidents were reported across the state. Those incidents include grass, brush, woodland, vehicle, and mobile home fires.

The Georgia Department of Insurance offers the following fireworks safety suggestions:

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer

Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks

Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities

Never allow children to ignite fireworks

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks

Light only one firework at a time

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles

Never try to relight a firework

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby

Use caution with animals. Excitement, noise, and lights can cause fear and stress

