Columbus gas prices fall in time for 4th of July travel

Gas prices have fallen for the 27th consecutive day, according to AAA, and prices at the pump continue to decline.

According to AAA, these falling gas prices may fuel an increase in holiday travel next week.

An estimated 44.2 million Americans are expected to hit the roadways this 4th of July 4 holiday weekend and 1.3 million of those travelers will be in Georgia.

In Columbus, gas can be found as low as $1.85 at the Walmart on Victory Drive.

In comparison, the state average is $2.11 and the current national average for gas is $2.28.

Many travelers in the Chattahoochee Valley say they are happy and plan to take advantage of these low gas prices.

"I know the beach is close to here, this is my first year in Columbus, So, maybe drive south and go to Florida, with some cheap gas prices, might be cheaper than a plane ticket," said Mason Espinosa.

"We're going to Panama City. We are always excited to save money. But I mean, we were going to go anyway, but saving money is always good," said Courtney Gray, a resident of Columbus.

An additional 52,000 Georgians are expected to hit the roads comparing to last year statistics.

The 4th of July is noted as being one of the biggest travel holidays of the year.

AAA of Alabama is expecting high volumes of traffic. Across the river in Alabama, gas can be found as low as $1.79.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.