Phenix City School system hosts stemposium

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City School system hosted its inaugural day camp tailored for students excited to learn more about STEM.

The STEM-posium allowed kids to participate in several Science, Technology, Engineering and Math experiments, courtesy of a partnership the city has with Discovery Education and the Dyer Family STEM Center.

The StemPosium's focus was on edu-tourism in the valley area and offered an in-depth look into creating a culture of inquiry, innovation, and impact through STEM education.

“We're preparing students for not just the 21st century but the 22nd century. Many of our students that are in Kindergarten today- they'll be 80 years old at the turn of the century so we're not just trying to prepare them for jobs today; we're trying to prepare them for a global market in the future,” said Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

Renowned stem speaker Cindy Moss was also on hand for Monday's event.

