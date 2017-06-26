Auburn Walmart first in AL to debut pickup tower technology

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A local Walmart Supercenter location says it’s the first in the state to offer its customers new pick-up technology.

The Walmart Supercenter located on South College Street in Auburn is the first store in Alabama to debut the company's new "Pickup Tower technology."

These 16-foot tall structures function like high-tech vending machines and can fulfill a customer's online order in less than one minute.

All customers must do is walk in, enter a code that goes along with their order, and wait for the product to arrive.

The Pickup Tower service began earlier this month.

