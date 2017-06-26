Human remains found in 2015 in Lee County identified

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The human skeletal remains located in a remote wooded area in east Lee County back in September of 2015 have been identified.

Authorities identified the remains as 35-year-old Jeffery Michael Sharritt of Phenix City. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for initial analysis before being forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for additional testing.

These examinations revealed through a DNA profile the victim was Sharritt. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On September 20, 2015, at around 4:15 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the property owners after they discovered what appeared to be a human skull and other human skeletal remains in a wooded area near a creek bed northeast of Lee Road 241 in Salem.

Law enforcement collected the remains and some articles of clothing in deteriorated condition that were located in close proximity to the scene.

It was unknown exactly how long the remains had been in the area but it appears that they had been there for an extended period of time due to their condition at the time of discovery.

Anyone having any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

