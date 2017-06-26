Human remains found in 2015 in Lee County identified

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Mouska was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
The human skeletal remains located in a remote wooded area in east Lee County back in September of 2015 have been identified.More >>
St. Francis has acquired two new surgical technologies that will benefit breast cancer patients.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.More >>
A local Walmart Supercenter location says it’s the first in the state to offer its customers new pick-up technology.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
An image of what appears to be strange blob of flesh that was apparently seen all over the beach in Surfside Beach over the weekend is getting some attention on Facebook.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
