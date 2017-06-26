Dash cam video shows deputy hit by 18-wheeler while working accident

Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.

The tractor trailer driven by 47-year-old Bobby Frazier hit 60-year-old John Brown’s wrecked pickup truck, then the wrecked car flew into Brown and Masouka, sending Masouka over the guardrail.

Troup County Deputies are thankful it didn’t end much worse.

“This could’ve gone either way," says Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith. "We could be sitting here remembering her but now we are praying she could come back as quick as she can,” Sgt. Smith tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

“We see fatal wrecks all the time around here when people are sitting in their cars and she was outside her vehicle and was hit by another car, prayers have been answered," says Smith.

Brown and Masouka are recovering at Midtown Medical Center.

