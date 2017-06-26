LaGrange police create prescription drug drop box location

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department has announced the implementation of a prescription drug drop box at the LaGrange Police Department.

This prescription medication drop box is located in the main lobby of the LaGrange Police Department and can be used by the public starting Monday.

This box provides a safe way for citizens to dispose of any unused prescription medications.

Across the country, as many as 50,000 people accidentally overdose every year. Many of these are because of medications found in our own homes and are easily preventable.

The LaGrange Police Department has partnered with the Troup County Prevention Coalition to reduce these accidental overdoses by providing boxes such as this one to safely dispose of medications located in your home.

This box will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. They ask that no liquids, pressurized medication (such as Asthma inhalers), or used needles be disposed of in this box.

If you need assistance in disposing of those items please contact the LaGrange Police Department for assistance.

Any other questions about what can be disposed of in this box please call 706-883-2629.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.