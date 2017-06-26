Opelika man arrested on drug, stolen property charges

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug and stolen property charges.

On Friday, June 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jamiel Pugh of Opelika, for second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Opelika Police Department, and the County Wide Swat Team executed a search warrant for stolen property at Pugh’s home on Comanchee Drive in Opelika.

The search revealed six handguns, one rifle, four flat screen televisions, two laptops, two X-Box gaming systems, jewelry, hunting bow, multiple firearm magazines, marijuana, digital scales and more.

The suspected stolen property has an estimated value of approximately $5,000. Lee County Investigators have linked some of the property recovered as items reported stolen from burglary complaints filed with their office and the Auburn Police Department.

On Saturday, June 24, Pugh was released from the Lee County Detention Facility after posting a $7,000. bond. The case is still under investigation and additional arrests of the burglars are expected.

If you have any information about this case or any other case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

