Opelika man arrested on drug, stolen property charges

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
A local Walmart Supercenter location says it’s the first in the state to offer its customers new pick-up technology.More >>
A local Walmart Supercenter location says it’s the first in the state to offer its customers new pick-up technology.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug and stolen property charges.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug and stolen property charges.More >>
Gas prices have fallen for the 27th consecutive day, according to Triple AAA, and prices at the pump continue to decline. According to Triple A, these falling gas prices may fuel an increase in holiday travel next week.More >>
Gas prices have fallen for the 27th consecutive day, according to Triple AAA, and prices at the pump continue to decline. According to Triple A, these falling gas prices may fuel an increase in holiday travel next week.More >>
As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day.More >>
As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter.More >>
New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot, a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, and a third juvenile is in custody.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot, a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, and a third juvenile is in custody.More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>