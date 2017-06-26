Car restored by Jordan High automotive class sold at auction, donated back

(WTVM) – SOLD! The Ford Mustang that was restored by students in the automotive program at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus has been sold at an auto auction.

The Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge” vehicle, a 1996 Ford Mustang, was sold for $65,000 this weekend at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction at Mohegan Sun.

The “Best in Class Challenge” was a 6-week automotive education competition featuring high school auto shop classes across the United States.

Each school’s team was charged with the task of tuning, restoring and customizing a pre-owned car into a pristine, creative representation of their school. The winning school was given the opportunity to auction off their vehicle at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

Back in April, the students proudly auctioned the revamped vehicle at Barrett Jackson’s West Palm Beach event which sold for $50,000 before being donated back for auction at Mohegan Sun.

So far, the school has raised $115,000 for their automotive program and it won’t stop there. The winning bidder this weekend followed suit and donated the car back, allowing Quaker State and the students to bring the car to Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction in October.

The Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge” program has given these students the confidence in their ability to work in the automotive industry and the motivation to continue to succeed and follow their dreams.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.