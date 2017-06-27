MCSD postpones decision to hire legal help

Muscogee County School Broad members discussed a colleague’s recent conduct during Monday night’s special called meeting.

Some members argue that board member Frank Myers may violate the district’s code of ethics if he moves forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, whose mother is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed against the district that alleges his leg was amputated after being body slammed by a contract worker at an alternative school.

There are members that claim Frank Myer’s actions may warrant the district to hire outside legal representation.

A unanimous vote by the school board postponed the vote to hire an independent counsel until its next scheduled meeting.

