Independence Day celebrations throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events. 

July 4 falls during the week this year, so many celebrations will start the preceding weekend.  

Below is a list of events that are set to begin this weekend.

Event Date/Time Location Description
Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party 

July 1

9:30 p.m. 

 Callaway Gardens   Beach activities, live music, fireworks
Rumble on the River 

July 3

9:30 p.m. 

 Lake Harding  Fun and fireworks
Annual Freedom Celebration  

July 3

6:30 p.m.

 Opelika Parks & Recreation Food, games, activities, entertainment, fireworks
Let Freedom Ring

July 4

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

 Phenix City Amphitheater Concert and fireworks
Freedom Fest

July 4

11 a.m.-5 p.m

 National Infantry Museum

Music, kids' activities, historical reenactments, food, fun
PWC and Boat Parade

July 4

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

 Two Tree Island/ Lake Harding  Patriotic Boat Parade
Thunder on Upton Lake

July 4 

5 p.m.

 Upton Lake/Talbot County Fireworks, live music, food, family fun 

If you know of other events happening to celebrate Independence Day, email us at newsrelease@wtvm.com.

