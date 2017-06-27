Independence Day celebrations to happen throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events.

July 4 falls during the week this year, so many celebrations will start the preceding weekend. Below is a list of events that are set to begin this weekend.

Event Date/Time Location Description Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party July 1 9:30 p.m. Callaway Gardens Beach activities, live music, fireworks Rumble on the River July 3 9:30 p.m. Lake Harding Fun and fireworks Let Freedom Ring July 4 7 pm.m-10 p.m. Phenix City Amphitheater Concert and fireworks Annual Freedom Celebration July 3 6:30 p.m. Opelika Parks & Recreation Food, games, activities, entertainment, fireworks Freedom Fest July 4 11 a.m.-5 p.m National Infantry Museum Music, kids' activities, historical reenactments, food, fun PWC and Boat Parade July 4 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Two Tree Island/ Lake Harding Patriotic Boat Parade

If you know of other events happening to celebrate Independence Day, email us at newsrelease@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.