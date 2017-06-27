Independence Day celebrations to happen throughout the Chattahoo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Independence Day celebrations to happen throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fourth of July Fourth of July
(WTVM) -

Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events. 

July 4 falls during the week this year, so many celebrations will start the preceding weekend.  Below is a list of events that are set to begin this weekend.

Event Date/Time Location Description
Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party 

July 1

9:30 p.m. 

 Callaway Gardens   Beach activities, live music, fireworks
Rumble on the River 

July 3

9:30 p.m. 

 Lake Harding  Fun and fireworks
Let Freedom Ring  

July 4

7 pm.m-10 p.m.

 Phenix City Amphitheater  Concert and fireworks
Annual Freedom Celebration 

July 3

6:30 p.m.

 Opelika Parks & Recreation Food, games, activities, entertainment, fireworks
Freedom Fest

July 4

11 a.m.-5 p.m

 National Infantry Museum

Music, kids' activities, historical reenactments, food, fun
PWC and Boat Parade

July 4

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

 Two Tree Island/ Lake Harding  Patriotic Boat Parade

If you know of other events happening to celebrate Independence Day, email us at newsrelease@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly